“Anatomy of a Fall” is one of the most intriguing films of 2023.

Sandra Hüller stars as Sandra, a woman accused of the murder of her husband, in a movie that’s part psychological thriller, part murder mystery and part courtroom drama. The movie premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where it earned the coveted Palme d’Or.

As the plot develops, it uncovers, layer by layer, the dynamics of a marriage and family, none of which are as simple as they first appear.

At the beginning of the film, Sandra is a novelist who is being interviewed. But that stops after her husband Samuel continues to play loud music.

Soon afterward, their son Daniel goes outdoors with his dog Snoop and finds Smauel dead in the driveway.

At first it appears that Samuel was killed in a fall. But an autopsy reveals that Samuel’s head wound occurred before he hit the ground.

Still … could the death have been a suicide?

Why does Sandra have a bruise on her arm?

Those questions, and many more, are just the beginnings of a plunge into the inner workings of a family whose secrets – or at least some of them – will be revealed along the way.

Don’t expect to leave the theater with all the answers. You won’t, and that’s partially why this film has received so much praise.

This is the kind of movie that’s perfect for a conversation afterward, and this theater is set up for that.

Just how well do you know your friends or, for that matter, your family? Although this is fiction, it might leave you asking yourself those questions.

3 ½ stars

Running time: Two hours and 30 minutes.

At The Last Picture House, 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

Rated: R for foul language, violence, and other adult material.

In English and French, with subtitles.

