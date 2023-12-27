Aquaman, like so many superhero franchises in both the DC and Marvel universes, already had started to, well, flounder, even before this forgettable film.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is two hours of CGI battles, very little character development, and a few laughs.

The film was plagued by what seems to be a curse from the get-go, with tales of re-shoots circulating during its production. Then there was the lawsuit involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – who plays Mera, Aquaman’s wife – and then the reaction of fans when Heard barely appeared in the trailer for the movie, and very little in the movie itself.

This is supposed to be the final movie in the DC Extended Universe, with a reboot of a DC franchise close at hand.

This leans heavily on the original 2018 “Aquaman.” Aquaman now is the king of Atlantis. He’s also married with a son.

This time around, Aquaman’s challenge is to save the environment from a substance called orichalcum.

He once again takes on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,) who now has possession of a Black Trident that could leave the world in ruins. Black Manta has taken on scientist Stephen Shin (Randall Park) as an assistant.

Seeking help, Aquaman decides he must contact his estranged half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson,) the former king of Atlantis, who is being tortured in a dungeon.

Mostly, this is an extravaganza of overblown CGI, evident in nearly every frame. I did watch the film at Cinemark in D-Box (the seat moves you along with the action) and that made for a couple of exciting moments.

Still, this is a fizzler of a finale for this DC brand. It’s not a horrible movie, but compared to the first “Aquaman” and other worthy DC fare, It reaches only C-level at best.

Running time: Two hours and four minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence and foul language.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.