Oh, how I love this movie.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a timeless coming-of-age story that involves the changes we all go through, from changing our bodies to changing our friends. Judy Blume’s 1970 novel of the same name continues to be cherished by another generation of girls just about to face being grownups.

There’s a reason this beloved book has sold more than 90 million copies, and there’s a reason millions more will take in the film: Writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig perfectly captures the tone of the iconic novel.

One of Margaret’s parents is Jewish. The other is Christian. They will allow Margaret to choose for herself what walk of faith she will take when she gets older. For now, she prays often – hence the name of the movie and the book – as she copes with her growing-up years, including her body (she thinks it never will change,) friendships and first kisses.

Abby Ryder Fortson (you may recognize her from “Ant-Man and the Wasp”) is wonderful as Margaret, who longs to become an adult. But she has a lot to contend with before she can really grow up – and all the changes aren’t physical.

She arrives home from summer camp to discover that her family is moving from New York City to a New Jersey suburb. From that moment on, Margaret must adapt to change at every turn.

Margaret’s loving mother (Rachel McAdams) has some “growing up” moments along the way, too. She always is understanding and supportive of her daughter.

Every scene took me back decades, from the secret girls’ club to the school outcast and first crushes. I remember talking to my own mom about such things. Mom would have loved this movie, too – how I wish we could have seen it together.

Mom, friend, sister, grandmother … whoever you take, regardless of her age, will be transported back to that terrible, wonderful, confusing time in her own life. It’s funny, it’s sad, and, as all good literature is, it’s true-to-life.

This is what an instant classic looks like.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for the focus on changing bodies and themes about religion.

Begins Thursday at Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Mucsatine.

