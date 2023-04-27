I have no idea how to classify this movie. It challenged me, to say the least, and I enjoyed it even when it left me befuddled.

It breaks all kinds of boundaries of sense, of logic, of time. Its finale has resulted in a lot of online conversations, both pro and con.

I like weird, offbeat movies. I’m a fan of “Eraserhead” and “Mulholland Drive.”

I’m also a fan of Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” And now here he his with a fever-dream dark comedy horror movie – at least I think that’s what it is – that will have viewers shaking their heads in bewilderment for some time to come.

There’s a sorta/kinda plot – more of an odyssey or journey through which Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) is tormented. Beau, who has anxiety, has planned a trip to visit his controlling mother Mona (Patti Lupone) on the anniversary of his dad’s death.

Outside his apartment, all is chaos: People are beating each other up, people are shouting, and a naked serial killer is wielding a knife. Beau loses control of his apartment and cannot catch his flight.

Then he’s struck by a car.

When he gains consciousness, he’s being tended to by a doctor (Nathan Lane) and the doctor’s wife (Amy Ryan) in their home. And that’s when things get *really* weird, while the wounded Beau stumbles upon a theater troupe that lives in the woods as well as a long-lost love (Parker Posey.)

Every frame is busy, crawling with people and sound from edge to edge of the screen. This is sensory overload for both Beau and the audience.

I recommend this movie with some hesitation. For those who despise art films, it will be torture.

But for those who want something truly unique, it will be a nightmarish, often darkly humorous, journey of delirium.

I’m betting you already know which camp you’re in.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for nudity, graphic violence, drug abuse, gore, foul language and scenes of death.

Running time: Two hours and 59 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; and Regal, Moline.

