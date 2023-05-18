Smart, funny, and tragic simultaneously, “Blackberry” takes us back to the days of yore when the go-to mobile phone had little buttons.

Based on the true story of the rise and fall of the communication device that the world came to know as the “crackberry” that no one wanted to put down, it’s also a great character study about the ideas and people behind the invention and its marketing.

It’s based on the book “Losing The Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of Blackberry,” the movie reminds me a lot of the new “Air” and a little of “The Social Network.”

The main characters are inventors Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and Doug Fregin, who (screenwriter/director Matt Johnson) set up shop in Waterloo, Ontario. They have come up with a cell phone that also is a computer … at least, they’re about to create a product that they can pitch.

Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) plays Jim Balsillie, an aggressive graduate of Harvard Business School. Jim plays hardball as he wrangles the two nerdy inventors.

We already know what happened, and that makes it all the worse/entertaining because we know what’s coming. The comedy is fun, but the underlying note of impending tragedy is present in every frame.

If this smart movie earns end-of-the-year awards nods, it will be partly because it’s so well-written. The standout onscreen performer is Howerton, whose character is the most memorable of the ensemble.

This isn’t a movie for people who demand action. It’s a movie for people who appreciate sophisticated docudramas like “Steve Jobs.”

Watch this film for some of the finest acting this year: Baruchel’s performance is commendable, too, as are other characters played by the likes of Cary Elwes and Michael Ironside.

Text a friend and take this in for some history, nostalgia and laughs.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for foul language.

At Regal, Moline.