One of the wildest, funniest, and clever movies of the year, “Bottoms” is over-the-top hilarious.

Director Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”) has helmed a movie for audiences who love the likes of “Superbad,” “American Pie” and “Heathers.” Rachel Sennott is back from “Shiva Baby,” too. Here, she plays a high-school student named PJ.

PJ’s best friend Josie (Ayo Edebiri, part of the ensemble of “The Bear,”) like PJ, wants to be noticed by the more popular kids. Specifically, they both have crushes on cheerleaders, and long to just be able to talk to them or even be noticed by them.

The entire school is focused on the athletes and the cheerleaders (there are some hilarious posters of the football players in the school.)

Both PJ and Josie are awkward as can be, innocent, and barely noticed by the more worldly students. Even the school administrators look down on them. That’s where the title comes from: Josie and PJ are “bottoms,” at the very last rung of the school hierarchy.

There are so many cringe-worthy moments in here it wouldn’t be fair to pick just one. Suffice it to say a lot of the humor has shock value, especially after the girls come up with a way to meet the cute girls of their dreams: They will form a sort of after-school fight club for “female empowerment.”

Or at least that’s what they tell their teacher (former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, who is terrific,) who reluctantly agrees to be the club sponsor.

The movie doesn’t shy away from the blood that gets splattered throughout the club, coarse language, or sexual topics. This is “R”-rated material that isn’t for the easily offended.

The performances are wonderful, the pace is fast and the film never overstays its welcome.

“Bottoms,” as one of the funniest movies of the year, is well worth seeing on the big screen.

3 ½ stars

Only in theaters.

Rated: R for foul language, sexual situations and language, and violence.

Watch the trailer here.