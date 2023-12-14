I have been a fan of screenwriter/director Hayao Miyazaki for many, many years.

His latest, the gorgeous animated “The Boy and the Heron,” produced by the renowned Studio Ghibli – of which Miyazaki is a co-founder – may be his last. Even if it is not, its themes of letting go and becoming older are perfectly suited to the possibility of retirement.

The central character is a boy named Mahito who, after his mother dies, discovers an abandoned building. He has an encounter with a heron, which tells him it knows how to find his mother. Mahito then follows the bird into a fantastic world ruled by a king in a land where parakeets are warriors.

You don’t need to know much more than that, except that you’ll be listening one of the most gorgeous scores in any movie of 2023 when you see this.

Although this is a fictional fantasy, a lot of the themes – and some of the characters, I think – are drawn from Miyazaki’s own life. For example, the 1937 novel “How Do You Live?” is personal to the director, and it appears here, along with characters who grieve and long for what they’ve lost.

Reportedly, this is the most expensive movie ever made in Japan. It was released there on July 14, without any promotion such as trailers or advance marketing except for one poster.

Recently it earned a Golden Globe nomination for best animated motion picture and best original score, and it was nominated for best animated feature by the Critics Choice Awards.

If you’re venturing into anime for the first time, or you’re unfamiliar with Miyazaki’s work, please know that you will see a film that’s a far cry from American animation. Also know you will see incredible artistry in this masterpiece from a much-revered filmmaker.

4 stars

Running time: Two hours and four minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for some violence and themes of death.

At The Last Picture House and Cinemark, Davenport.

