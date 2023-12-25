Some years ago, I borrowed from a friend a marvelous book that told the true story of a rowing team that beat the odds.

I remember thinking, “Wow. This would make a good movie.”

And now it has, in the hands of director George Clooney, who delivers an old-fashioned underdog sports story that’s fun and uplifting. It’s based on Daniel James Brown’s best-selling “The Boys in the Boat,” which doubtless will find its way into the hands of readers who want to know even more after they’ve enjoyed the film.

The boys in the boat are the ragtag team from the University of Washington. The far-too-under-sung actor Joel Edgerton (“The Gift” and “Loving”) is Coach Al Ulbrickson, who believes his junior crew and out-row the seniors and possibly make its way to become an Olympics contender.

Callum Turner (the “Fantastic Beasts” movies) is Joe Rantz, whose is making his way through college without the support of either his parents. He, like many of the other young men, never has rowed before, but he becomes determined, if not desperate, to succeed.

It’s a story of a different time that depicts not only the class struggles of Americans during this era but also the behind-the-scenes struggles of the coach.

The way Clooney depicts the training, and the races, which he shoots from every imaginable angle, gives even audiences unfamiliar with the sport an up-close look at the hard work and challenges that the rowers face.

A romance, a reunion of two family members, and unexpected support all are unabashedly sentimental, and they’re the perfect fit for this tale. A few scenes left me misty-eyed.

It’s the story of the struggles of decent, determined people. It reminds me quite a bit of two other true stories: “Unbroken” and “Cinderella Man.”

If you like those movies, as I do, you’ll want to be there to cheer on “The Boys in the Boat.”

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and adult themes.

Running time: Two hours and four minutes.

At Cinemark.

Watch the trailer here.