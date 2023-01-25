Is “Missing” part of a new, clever franchise?

In a way, it is. Its 2018 predecessor “Searching” is one of those fantastic unsung gems that’s woefully under-viewed. It’s referenced just a smidge in “Missing,” but this movie stands alone as a well-written thriller that will appeal especially to those – myself included – whose lives are led largely by digital means.

Here’s the setup: June Allen (Storm Reid, “A Wrinkle in Time”) is the teenage daughter of a single mom Grace (Nia Long, in one of her finest roles.) Grace, along with her boyfriend, is about to leave on a vacation to Colombia.

June is disgusted when her mom sends her best friend over to look in on June, who wants to get a party started with her friends. Finally rid of the “intruder,” June pays little attention to her mom’s texts or photos, but she does make it to the airport in time to pick Grace up.

Except Grace isn’t there. And suddenly June is at a loss. How does she find her mother, who may be hundreds of miles away?

Although officials tell June to wait by the phone, she immediately begins her own search, using her wits and computer skills, to put her own “boots on the ground” by the hotel where her mother had a reservation.

Lots of the action takes place on a laptop screen and a keyboard, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have you on the edge of your seat. Google street views, Venmo and surveillance cameras are all part of June’s swift detective work.

Directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson keep the pace fast. The audience stays informed with the use of June’s notes that are digitally scattered around her laptop screen – it’s the modern version of the “murder board” we’ve seen in countless previous detective shows.

The twists and turns speed up with each click of June’s keyboard until a terrific finale.

Seek this one out. Otherwise, you’ll never know what you’re missing.

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence, foul language, teen drinking and other mature themes.

Running time: 111 minutes.

