One of the hottest movies in the United States is a 2017 movie filmed in Vancouver. And you may never have heard of it.

It’s a dark, brutal buddy/cop movie starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, and it has emerged as a grownup crowd-pleaser on Netflix and a number of other platforms.

“Dragged Across Concrete” is as gritty as its title.

Be warned: These aren’t your quintessential nice-guy cops. In fact, they’re really not nice guys at all. They take matters into their own hands, often to disastrous results. And wait until you see the criminals. They all will offend you at some point.

Gibson is Ridgeman, a veteran police officer, and Vaughn is Lurasetti, his younger partner. A witness takes a video of them roughing up a suspect, and then they are suspended (by the likes of Don Johnson, no less.)

Ridgeman has an ailing wife and a daughter who finds herself threatened by the less-than-stellar neighborhood where they live. Lurasetti wants to make things official with his girlfriend. Now, with time on their hands, they decide to get cash in a stakeout that’s anything but authorized.

Elsewhere, Johns (Tory Kittles) has done time, and arrives home to find his mother has become a prostitute. Johns, who has a younger brother, is desperate for money, so he agrees to take an “assignment” with his friend Biscuit (Michael Jai White.)

Cult icon Udo Kier is great in a small role.

Director/Screenwriter Steven Craig Zahler, known mostly for “Bone Tomahawk,” has written a story with well-rounded characters with moral ambiguity at their core. There’s no doubt in my mind that Quentin Tarantino’s work has had an influence on him.

There is no “good” or “bad” here. These are just people who are a mix of both, and who are motivated by love rather than greed. They gamble their lives for the chance to help their families.

The dialogue is sharp, believable, and cringe-worthy. There are a few moments of humor, but this is far from a comedy. It’s a dark thriller with plenty of surprises.

It’s just the thing to watch at home after you’ve taken in “John Wick: Chapter 4” in the theaters.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for foul, racist and hateful language, and graphic violence.

Running time: 159 minutes.

Streaming on Netflix and other platforms.

Watch the trailer here.