You may point out there are no cattle involved.

You may point out that this film is set in modern times.

You may point out that there is no saloon.

But I contend that, regardless of the lack of the aforementioned, this is a Western in the truest sense of the word. Every frame carries that sense of justice and retribution that reflects a solid Western in which a stranger comes into town and settles a score.

Director Antoine Fuqua helmed an enjoyable remake of the iconic Western “The Magnificent Seven” (a remake in itself) in 2016. “The Equalizer 3” is more proof that he and star Denzel Washington are a good pair.

It’s the best episode of the franchise so far.

Once again, Washington stars as Robert McCall, a mysterious loner whose character has “Death Wish” vibes. Most of the film is set in Italy, where McCall settles in a small town on the coast of Sicily.

The scenery is beautiful, but ruining the ambiance is a group of violent mobsters that run the town and aren’t afraid to put people in their places with violent means.

I love the way Fuqua helps us see his hero, often a stark silhouette framed in a distance shot. The tension builds with every scene to create a movie that’s a thriller with the action cutting loose at the end.

Washington delivers. He’s a delight to watch, especially in his sly conversations with the criminals we know he plans to bring down.

This solid grownup story earned $42 million at the box office over the Labor Day Weekend to become the second highest-grossing movie to open at that time of year (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” holds the number one spot.)

Leave the little ones with a sitter and see why this director/actor pairing keeps audiences glued to their seats.

3 stars

Rated: R for graphic violence and foul language.

Running time: One hour and 49 minutes.

Only in theaters.

Watch the trailer here.