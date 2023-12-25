The roads traveled in “Ferrari” may be fast, but they’re not always smooth.

The setting is mostly in 1957. Adam Driver stars as the real-life Enzo Ferrari, whose focus is on his racecars. That’s often to the dismay of his wife (a wonderful Penélope Cruz) and his girlfriend (Shailene Woodley.)

‘Ferrari’ (IMDb)

Royalty wants to own Ferrari’s cars, which regularly break records all over the world.

We see Enzo in his prime as a racer, doing what he loves most: Racing. Later, Enzo is turning gray and is tormented by the threat of bankruptcy, as well as managing the homes of two women.

Michael Mann (who helmed “Heat,” one of my all-time favorite films) directs this fast-paced film that is based on the Brock Yates book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine.” The screenwriter, Troy Kennedy Martin, also wrote “The Italian Job” (both the 1969 and 2003 versions,) and he knows his way around automobiles.

Mann creates a film that defies categorization. Some of it is drama, particularly when we see Enzo with his wife Laura, his mother (Daniela Piperno) and Lina (Woodley.)

Tempers flare. Grief looms in the household Enzo shares with Laura, where, at one point, anger erupts into gunfire.

Enzo’s passion for both women motivates him, but not as much as his passion for cars and racing. When Mann’s focus is on the latter, it becomes an action movie, putting the viewer in the driver’s seat at times, and in crowds of spectators at others.

I love the racing scenes the most, especially the ones that take place during the open-road Mille Miglia. Mann makes this intense with every frame as the cars roar by.

Car aficionados will enjoy this well-acted ensemble piece, and so will any other audience interested in the complex character of Enzo.

3 ½ stars

Running time: Two hours and 10 minutes.

At The Last Picture House and Cinemark.

