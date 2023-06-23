“The Flash” is uneven and gimmicky. But it works more often than not thanks to cameos and costars.

Now that parallel universes, or multiverses, have been established, apparently we’ll be seeing them in both MCU and DC films. In fact, we’re seeing different super heroes from two different franchises in similar multiverses.

“The Flash” often plays the concept of time travel and changing things up to create a new future both for laughs and for heart-tugging moments.

The show starts with Barry Allen/The Flash (played by Ezra Miller) helping out Batman (Ben Affleck) and Alfred (Jeremy Irons.) At one point, The Flash moves faster than the speed of light, and finds himself in a kind of prism where he can see the past, present and future – and even jump into one of these multiverses.

What if, he reasons, he could go back in time and change what happened before his father became a suspect in the murder of his mother?

The consequences of his decision to go back in time are almost unimaginable.

The first part of the movie is often silly, with a screwball comedy take on Barry meeting his younger self that quickly goes from entertaining to annoying, and then insufferable.

But when the timeline shifts to the Batman played by Michael Keaton – this is no secret – the movie shifts and it becomes dramatic, intriguing and smart.

And there’s a multiverse sequence that’s especially for older fans … and is it ever compelling. One image from the past that involves another superhero gave me misty eyes.

The DC universe is on its way to a reboot, and it’s unclear at this point whether Miller will be involved as The Flash. This is a swan song, of sorts, and it’s not an unworthy one.

Rated: PG-13 for partial nudity, violence and coarse language.

Running time: Two hours and 24 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.