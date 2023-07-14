Faith and begorrah – talk about counter-programming.

“The Miracle Club,” a quiet movie about redemption and love, opens against the latest “Mission Impossible” flick.

This heartwarming story, set in Ireland in 1967, has an all-star cast of a different kind:

Dame Maggie Smith is Lily, who still mourns her drowned son after he has been gone for decades.

Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) has a son who can’t or won’t utter a word.

Eileen (Kathy Bates) is fearful because she soon may face a health crisis.

Together, the three women form a temporary trio of singers. They are among the performers – they sing “He’s So Fine” – at the local parish who hope that their talent will win them tickets to Lourdes, where each seeks a healing of some kind.

They don’t win, but they do get the tickets. A fourth woman, Chrissie (Laura Linney) has arrived – late – for the funeral of her mother. The other three women snub her and make snide comments about why Chrissie has been in America, not returning home until now.

The overall theme is how each woman must come to terms not only with her own past, but also with the pasts of the other women. Because Chrissie, grappling with her own history, has arrived, they must face some bitter revelations and truths.

What wonderful performers are in this ensemble. Although you might become frustrated with their characters, each actress makes the woman she plays an endearing one.

There are brief conversations about the commercialization of Lourdes, just how many miracles have occurred there, and whether there really *are* miracle cures. This is a drama, but there is a lot of sly humor throughout the film, particularly as the husbands try to fend for themselves while their wives are away.

If you want a quiet getaway, make “The Miracle Club” your mission.

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for coarse language and themes of death.

Running time: One hour and 31 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; and Rave, Moline.

