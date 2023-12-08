Drama, action, character development and incredible cinematography make “Godzilla Minus One” one of the most monstrously entertaining films of 2023.

For nearly 70 years, dozens of Godzilla movies – the first appeared in 1954 – have been audience favorites the world over. This one isn’t really a monster movie per se. It’s about a group of people, and a nation, and how they react to this gargantuan presence. It’s no exaggeration to say this is a masterpiece by writer/director Takashi Yamazaki.

The focal character is a kamikaze pilot in the last days of World War II. Koichi (Ryunokuke Kamiki) who makes a decision not to complete his suicide mission but to pretend his plane is having engine problems. He lands on an island.

Soon afterward, Godzilla arrives to destroy the area, leaving Koichi and one other person surviving.

When Koichi returns to his home in Tokyo, he discovers his parents are dead and there’s nothing left of their house.

He makes the acquaintance of a young woman named Noriko (Minami Hamabe) who is trying to care for an orphaned baby. The three form a sort of family, struggling together to survive with the help of a neighbor (Sakura Ando, “Shoplifters.”)

Koichi is wracked by survivor’s guilt and for not fulfilling his mission.

In the meantime, Godzilla returns after the U. S. military completes a nuclear test on Bikini Atoll. The creature, bigger and more dangerous than ever, slogs his way to Tokyo, smashing buildings, vehicles and people on his rampage.

Koichi becomes part of a team of scientists who develop plans to kill the monster.

And to tell you more wouldn’t be fair. The realistic look of the movie – battle scenes, Godzilla pursuing a boat, people fleeing the monster – are riveting.

It’s a big movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen.

4 stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence and scenes of death and destruction.

Running time: Two hours and five minutes.

In Japanese, with English subtitles.

Watch the trailer here.