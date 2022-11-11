This is a solid true-crime drama delivered by some of the finest actors around.

​Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) is at the center of this drama set in a hospital. It’s far more than a whodunit. It’s also about how difficult it can be to find the courage to blow the whistle.

Amy is a nurse with health problems of her own who works in an intensive-care unit at night. Amy finds herself putting off surgery and just trying to get through the nights so she can help her daughters prepare for school the next morning.

“The Good Nurse”

The hospital is short-staffed. Amy soldiers on. Finally, she finds some relief when a friendly, capable new colleague named Charlie (Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”) arrives. Charlie helps the appreciative Amy whenever he can, and the two become friends.

The friendship strengthens as Amy’s physical health begins to fail. Then, suddenly, Amy has more than her heart to worry about when a patient unexpectedly dies on her ward. Two detectives (Noah Emmerich and Nnamdi Asonmugha) are assigned to investigate the death, and they are challenged by the evasiveness of the hospital board.

Amy can’t believe trusted colleague could be involved the death of a patient. But the evidence mounts, and Amy begins to wonder whether Charlie is all he appears to be. So do the detectives.

The screenplay is based on the book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.” Sure, you could cheat with an internet search, or, without more details, you can watch this interesting tale that’s so well-told by capable performers.

Then you can join me in watching a sort of follow-up: Netflix’s “Capturing the Killer Nurse” documentary.

3 stars

Rated: R for foul language and scenes of death.

Running time: Two hours and one minute.

Streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.