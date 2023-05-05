I couldn’t help it.

I cried twice during “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

This is an origins movie, and the focus here is Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper.) His beginnings are grim, his losses unspeakable, and his rage … well, you’ll understand when you see it.

Of course, Peter Quill (Star-Lord) is once again played by Chris Pratt. He continues to mourn Gamora (Zoe Saldaña.)

The action turns on Rocket, who is sought by a ghastly villain. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) who previously kept trying to “perfect’ a variety of animals to inhabit a new world.

He orders Warlock (Will Poulter) to retrieve Rocket, because he can’t understand where Rocket got his incredible intellect.

This time around, it’s Rocket the Guardians must rescue. He is critically injured in a battle, and, while his friends try to find a way to revive him, his mind returns to his horrific early days and the megalomaniac villain who made Rocket into who and what he is.

Among the guardians are Mantis, the empath (Pom Klementieff,) former Ravager Kraglin (Sean Gunn,) Cosmo the Spacedog, Drax (Dave Bautista,) and Nebula (Karen Gillan.) And the new-ish Groot is back with a limited vocabulary but impressive powers.

The friendship between Drax and Mantis is especially funny and sweet, although one-liners zing throughout this overly lengthy film.

This is rougher than the previous “Guardians” movies. Animal lovers – I’m one of them – should be warned that the animal characters in The High Evolutionary’s lab suffer mightily. An F-bomb drops, loud and clear, in one scene. There is more gore than I remember in “Guardians” past, although this still remains well within its “PG-13”-rated parameters.

At times, the CGI – particularly with the lovable Cosmo – doesn’t have a realistic feel. Sometimes, the movie descends from humor into silliness. Rocket’s story is the most well-written and memorable in the film, and it deserves applause.

Of course, there are two extra scenes, one mid-credits and the other at the very end, which indicate where the “Guardians” might be headed.

Have fun, but bring some tissues.

3 ½ stars

Running time: Two hours and 30 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.