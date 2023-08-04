It’s the kind of movie that makes you want to hold the hand of someone next to you.

But, considering its premise, that might be unwise.

“Talk to Me” is a surprise crowd-pleaser that’s packing auditoriums already brimming with “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” viewers. It’s smart, fast-paced, and pulls no punches when it comes to gore – this isn’t one of those “PG-13” horror films.

The focus is a group of teenagers. Among them is Mia (the talented Sophie Wilde) who is grieving the death of her mother, who passed away about a year before this is set.

Sophie, who doesn’t get along with her father (Marcus Johnson,) spends most of her time at the home of her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen,) Jade’s younger brother, Riley (Joe Bird,) and watchful mom Sue (Miranda Otto.)

Mia pretty much is a member of the family.

Another student – who knows all three teens – begins to film videos at house parties where participants appear to go into a trance after they say “Talk to me” while they hang on to an embalmed hand – that’s right, a hand – with a creepy past.

At one gathering, Mia volunteers, and appears to channel … something, and becomes obsessed with possession and the “game.”

This is a unique take on paranormal horror. Twin directors/YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou use unsettling shots, turning the camera this way and that to make already-unsettling images and events even more upsetting.

From the moment the gasp-inducing first scene ends, they will have you hooked. The entire ensemble deserves applause for these performances, and Wilde, who is particularly engaging, is on her way to becoming a household name.

Although the finale sets up a sequel beautifully, I hope this doesn’t become a franchise. Unless, of course, it remains in the hands – sorry/not sorry – of the Philippous.

3 1/2 stars

Rated: R for foul language, gore, violence, themes of death and disturbing images.

Running time: One hour and 35 minutes.

Only in theaters.

