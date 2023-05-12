“In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis” is a documentary that lets audiences see how crowds, and a few individuals, greet Pope Francis when he appears.

“In Viaggio” means “traveling” in Italian. It captures the Pope on planes, facing crowds, blessing people personally, and in solitude.

(Magnolia Pictures)

Director Gianfranco Rosi mostly keeps a distance from his subject as he shows the Pope’s travels from 2013 to 2022. The Pope comes across as a humble man who manages the fervor of gigantic crowds with grace and compassion.

So many people want to be blessed in the shouting crowds. Pope Francis remains calm, reassuring and patient, whether he is watching pageantry or the armed security required to protect one of the most famous people in the world.

(Magnolia Pictures)

In footage from 2015, we see his visit to the Philippines, which had been ravaged by Typhoon Koppu (or Lando.) That same year, we see Pope Francis speak to members of Congress. He motions Dorothy Day, Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln, and also refers to the issue of gun violence.

The Pope often speaks about problems that are difficult to hear about. He talks to a group of Catholic bishops about child sex-abuse cases involving Catholic clergy. He addresses the horror of human trafficking in 2016 in Mexico.

(Magnolia Pictures)

We also see his visits to Israel and Palestine in 2014. In Japan in 2019, he honors people whose lives were destroyed by the 1945 atomic bomb. We see him in Iraq, in Canada, and in Malta.

Rosi doesn’t try to tell us what to think about the Pope or his audiences. The film is a brief one, and never overstays its welcome.

(Magnolia Pictures)

In many ways, this is less about the Pope himself than the people who throng to see him, with their faces full of belief and hope.

It is an uplifting, thought-provoking film.

Running time: One hour and 17 minutes.

3 stars

Unrated, with subtitles.

Available on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch the trailer here.