Is it whip-smart? Well, no. But it’s darned entertaining.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth in the series beloved by generations, is a fitting finale for the iconic hero brought to life once again by Harrison Ford, who finally hangs up his hat as Indiana Jones.

Ford, at 80, is a consummate actor, giving the audience insight with a curl of his lip or a squint, communicating more than other performers do with dozens of lines of dialogue. It’s a pleasure to watch him.

We don’t see the older version of Indiana Jones at the beginning of the film. Instead, we see a de-aged Ford as Indy, up against the Nazis at the end of World War II, off to save his scientist friend Basil (Toby Jones) and, of course, a priceless artifact.

The movie then jumps to the 1960s, where an older Indy – who is watching “H. R. Pufnstuf” on television – is annoyed by a loud blast of The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” an indicator of the adventure to come.

Indy is retiring as a teacher, but that doesn’t slow him down. He ends up with a woman (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who may or not be his ally, and the story picks up speed from there.

The film involves a lot of delightful chase scene, especially one with Indy astride a horse that must dodge not only a parade with floats, waving pageant winners and marching sailors, and then a busy subway. A tiny Fiat and a plane are part of subsequent pursuits.

Seeing Ford on the screen again is … how can I describe it? … a little like turning back the clock, which is fitting for the ticking of timepieces throughout and the story’s time-travel theme.

The ensemble is just plain fun. Antonio Banderas deserves a shout-out for his small but engaging role. And villain’s villain Mads Mikkelsen is most welcome as a former Gestapo scientist.

The other major star, of course, is the unparalleled John Williams score that enhances every situation Indy faces.

The final scene is heart-tugging and beautiful. The last second is perfection – a bow to wrap up a timeless series.

3 stars

Running time: Two hours and 24 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.