Is this ever a great year for movies!

My “best of” list for 2023 continues to expand. Now it includes “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which is a fast-paced actioner that slows down only long enough for the audience to catch its collective breath.

It will surprise no one that the film shows Tom Cruise, again starring as Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force team – under the deft direction of Christopher McQuarrie – in another series of chases and stunts that are the reason audiences will pack theaters.

This time, the villain is an unusual one. Known as The Entity, its an artificial intelligence that has taken on a life of its own and is infiltrating intelligence agencies all over the world. Esai Morales stars as Gabriel, who is connected to The Entity and shares a past with Ethan.

The “MacGuffin” – what director Alfred Hitchcock called an object in a movie that everybody seeks – is a means to stop The Entity.

The story moves all over the globe, and makes stops in the Arabian desert, Rome, and Washington, D.C., to name just a few locales.

The chase scenes are delectable. Pretty much everyone interested knows about the fantastic motorcycle jump because it’s been so highly publicized. But you might not know about another scene in which Hunt, handcuffed to another person, must make his way in a canary-yellow Fiat 500, or that a train-wreck sequence may be the most memorable part of the film.

Cruise, of course, is accompanied by the equally likeable ensemble that includes Luther (Ving Rhames,) Benji (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson,) as well a pickpocket that lends some comic relief to the carryings-on.

The acting is terrific, the humor is sly, and the buildup to the cliff-hanger at the end makes for a tense experience.

Remember, this is only the first part of a two-parter. I can’t imagine how McQuarrie and Cruise will top this in the next film, but I bet they do.

Go early, because this will be a popular outing for millions of fans. And get ready to hang on to your seat.

3 1/2 stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence and scenes involving deaths.

Running time: Two hours and 43 minutes.

Only in theaters.

Watch the trailer here.