Even if it’s not the last of this franchise, it’s a fitting, explosive, mind-bending finale … at least for now.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the biggest of the four films with its lengthy running time, too-high-to-track body count, incredible fight/gunplay choreography and jaw-dropping direction.

The globe-trotting escapades of a certain British secret agent don’t hold a candle to the travels of John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who whisks his audience throughout the world with a great fight scene in Berlin (his opponents include a character played by martial-arts wonder Scott Adkins, barely recognizable because of his makeup) to a show-stopping shoot-out in Paris that’s one of the coolest action sequences I’ve ever seen.

Once again, Chad Stahelski masterfully directs the action, on streets, in crowds, and there’s a fantastic sequence on stairs with John Wick cleverly continuing to avoid assassins.

Donnie Yen, who plays an old acquaintance of Wick, steals nearly every scene he’s in as the two “friends” battle together and each other. And it’s bittersweet to see the terrific Lance Reddick, who passed away recently, in his final “Wick” role. It’s great to see Ian McShane again as Winston, who runs the Continental Hotel for its … interesting … customers.

As for Reeves, he just keep getting better and better. He’s mesmerizing.

I’m a fan of “The Raid” films, and this reminded me a little of them because of its no-holds-barred violence and action that fills every frame of several scenes. This is the kind of movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen, then – because it bursts with so much activity and eye-catching sets – watched again at home so you can see what you missed the first time around.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for foul language, bloody violence and grisly deaths.

Running time: Two hours and 49 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.