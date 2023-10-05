It’s a true adventure movie, with a rocking soundtrack, action galore, and enjoyable character development – especially when those characters discover they have super powers.

I’m talking, of course, about the animated “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” based on the popular television series. And yes, it’s family-friendly.

This was my second “Paw Patrol” movie, and I’ve been impressed with them both.

Kids are the most honest critics in the world. If they’re not interested in a show, they will create an “anthill” movement, because they will want to use the washroom, get a drink, or simply wander away from the film that isn’t holding their attention.

That didn’t happen with this movie, which coaxed bursts of laughter and delight – one little viewer clapped with delight – from its riveted little audience.

A boy named Ryder leads the group of pups who go the rescue wherever they are needed.

The puppy named Skye (Mckenna Grace) is the focus here. She was the runt of the litter, always is reminded that she’s the smallest, and lacks confidence.

Grownups might recognize the voices of Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Kim Kardashian, and Lil Rel Howery.

Skye and the rest of the pups have to team up against Victoria Vance (a delightful Taraji P. Henson,) a mad scientist who insists she’s not a mad scientist. Fans of the series will recognize another villain, too.

The boats, planes and other vehicles driven by The Paw Patrol are wonderful to see. If your children love fire engines and other colorful vehicles, take them to see this for the vehicles alone.

I recommend going a little early so you also can enjoy the short “Dora the Explorer” just before the Paw Patrol film. It’s a fun, colorful adventure too.

3 stars

Rated: PG for scenes of peril.

Running time: One hour and 35 minutes.

Only in theaters.

Watch the trailer here.