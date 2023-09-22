Hercule Poirot is back in a dark whodunit that’s bound to … well, haunt you.

Based on the Agatha Christie novel “Hallowe’en Party,” it arrives at the perfect time of year to add a shudder or two to your theater going.

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot, the Belgian detective who, 10 years after “A Death on the Nile,” has retired to Venice for “A Haunting in Venice.”

Author Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) asks for Poirot’s assistance. She has discovered a convincing medium (Michelle Yeoh) whose talents are so uncanny Ariadne thinks they may be the real thing.

And so he reluctantly agrees to attend a séance where opera singer Rowena Drake hopes to communicate with her deceased daughter Alicia. It seems that Alicia committed suicide after her fiancé broke off their engagement.

Other guests are in attendance, too, when Poirot figures out that the medium has some unseen help in convincing participants that she truly can communicate with the dead.

Soon, Poirot is assaulted and nearly dies, and a body turns up on the courtyard.

He begins to interview the guests, but even the skeptical Poirot begins to wonder whether something supernatural is afoot. Could this be the work of the legendary ghosts of vindictive children who died terrible deaths?

Even Poirot is shaken by what he sees.

This is a lush, gorgeous film with a wonderful cast, and characters who make terrific suspects as only Agatha Christie can write them. I love the moodiness of it, what with lightning crackling outside and various scenes plunged into darkness.

Its grim tone is enhanced by its characters who have been adversely affected by World War II.

Whodunit fans and audiences who love period pieces will want to immerse themselves in these scares that arrive just in time for Halloween.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 43 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for disturbing images, including scenes of death, and of course the topic of murder throughout.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.