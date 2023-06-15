“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is every bit as loud, action-packed and in-your-face as its title indicates.

It works on a certain level that will appeal to longtime franchise fans, and it held my interest more than I thought it would. There are few surprises here, but there’s enough action to provide a couple of hours of escapism to a CGI world of battling ‘bots, team assemblies, and themes about family and friendship.

My favorite of the franchise is the well-written, clever “Bumblebee,” which in no way compares to this serviceable installment which, it turns out, also serves as a bridge to the expansion of this franchise (no, it wouldn’t be fair to tell you – see the extra scene and you’ll know what I’m talking about.)

The setting here is 1994, which sets the stage for the most witty dialogue in the movie. A museum intern (Dominique Fishback) sees a relic with an unusual mark. It turns out to be related to Unicron, an evil planet-eater who ends up on Earth. That requires the Autobots to assemble.

Noah (Anthony Ramos,) a young man struggling to find a job, tries to drive an Autobot named Mirage (Pete Davidson,) who takes off on his own through crowded streets with the bewildered driver still behind the wheel. They end up in the middle of an Autobots assemblage, and Noah begins to work with them to defeat the evil presence.

The Autobots also travel to find the Maximals, which bear a resemblance to the good-guy Autobots except they transform into huge animals, in an effort to save Earth.

It’s often silly, but also often fun, with references to other franchises, including the Indiana Jones movies. Who doesn’t want to cheer on a band of huge mechanical-looking creatures out to save the world – at least for a couple of hours?

2 1/2 stars

Running time: Two hours and 7 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence, loss and some coarse language.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.