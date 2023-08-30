You know who you are.

You judge your new friends by whether they have watched and enjoyed the likes of “Mandy,” “Eraserhead,” “Videodrome,” or “Mulholland Drive.”

You may be a “Twilight Zone” or “Outer Limits” fan.

In other words, you often have a penchant for the weird when it comes to entertainment. That’s why you’re a candidate for “Friend of the World,” a kind of post-apocalyptic horror movie about two people who have survived … something.

Part art-house film and part science fiction movie, it never bothers to go into detail to explain exactly what’s going on. That’s part of the fun.

Alexandra Slade plays Diane Keaton (yes, you read that correctly) who gains consciousness to find herself surrounded by bodies in some kind of enclosed space. While she tries to find a way out of wherever she is, a military man named Gore (Nick Young) discovers her.

She’s pragmatic, level-headed, and wants some answers. He talks in riddles, has an unnerving laugh, and is an imposing presence, to say the least.

Diane is a filmmaker who creates experimental movies. Gore is loud, a braggart and a lecturer as opposed to a conversationalist. They are opposites in nearly every way.

Oh. Did I mention this is a zombie movie, too? And hallucinations are involved?

Screenwriter/director Brian Patrick Butler has wrought an unusual watch that unfolds mostly in black-and-white, which reminds me of the earlier television shows mentioned here as well as the original “Night of the Living Dead.”

The two leads ae really good. Their characters are interesting in this story that never overstays its welcome. At its skimpy running time of less than an hour, it’s a far cry from the bloated, CGI-permeated spectacles we’re used to seeing.

Take time to see the refreshing work of this new filmmaker.

Running time: 50 minutes.

Rated: Unrated, but similar to an “R” for disturbing content and foul language.

Streaming on prime video and Apple TV.

Watch the trailer here.