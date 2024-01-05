One of the most lush, beautiful films of the year could very well earn its director multiple award nominations.

“Maestro,” which is the sophomore directing effort from star Bradley Cooper (his directorial debut was in the 2018 version of “A Star is Born”) is one of the finest films of the year.

‘Maestro’ (IMDb)

In this biopic, Cooper also plays the lead role as Leonard Bernstein, the famed composer/conductor whose passions often conflicted with each other and confounded those closest to him.

The story is told over decades in non-linear style. It opens with a scene that normally would be expected at the end of a film as Bernstein discusses a loss.

Cooper wisely uses this scene to reveal one of the relationships at the heart of the film and of Bernstein’s life.

In earlier scenes, we see Bernstein in intimate relationships with young men, including musician David Oppenheim (Matt Bomer, the “Magic Mike” movies.)

When Leonard meets Carey Mulligan’s Felicia Montealegre (her finest role so far, and worthy of an Oscar nomination) sparks fly. She is as intelligent, curious, and sophisticated as Bernstein. To all appearances, she’s the perfect partner for him. But she knows Bernstein is a complex man who leads a complicated life – and Felicia will need to make some accommodations.

The entire look of the film is lush and beautifully lit, whether it’s in black-and-white sequences or rich colors. The music, not surprisingly, is wonderful throughout, as are the dance numbers.

Cooper becomes Bernstein, with all his intensity. He so deftly directs dialogue between Felicia and Leonard that they talk into and over each other. It’s for all the world like the audience is eavesdropping on a real conversation.

Cooper isn’t just a marvelous actor. He’s a craftsman. And I hope we see more of his direction in the not-too-distant future.

4 stars

Running time: Two hours and nine minutes.

Rated: For foul language, drug abuse, nudity and sexual situations.

Streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.