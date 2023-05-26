When does a not-so-great film deserve a positive rating?

When it’s “Fast X,” which has one of the best performances of the year in Jason Momoa’s villain.

The solid rating I’m giving this is not just for Momoa, though. There are some eye-popping action sequences here too that make this a great summer getaway.

Is it smart? Are you kidding? This is the franchise that’s bent the rules of physics several times in its action scenes, and it doesn’t shy away from doing that again.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise has become a sort of live-action cartoon for grownups.

Back again is Vin Diesel as Dom, with his crew – you know, the characters who make up his family – including the constantly bickering frenemies played by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese Gibson – which is mentioned over and over. Of course, not all the characters are considered to be family. Charlize Theron is back as Cipher, for example.

But back to the villain who steals every scene he’s in. Momoa is Dante Reyes, who survived the slaying of his crime lord Dom from a prior flick.

Dante wants to avenge his father’s death. And he’s not out for merely blood. He wants his enemies to suffer. With his painted nails and eye-catching ensembles to add to his dramatic flair and seemingly infinite patience, Dante toys with his targets while he announces his intentions.

Momoa’s performance is just magnificent. I’d put him up against any other actor I’ve seen so far this year. He has a broader range than I ever imagined, and I hope this role lands him a chance to play a major role in a serious movie.

It wouldn’t be fair to tell you much more about the action. It’s … explosive.

The movie never takes itself completely seriously. You shouldn’t either.

And don’t expect a finale. This is just the *beginning* of the end.

Maybe.

3 stars

Running time: 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence and foul language.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.