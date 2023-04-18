Poor “Renfield.”

Through the ages, we’ve known him as a long-suffering familiar of Dracula (played to the hilt here by Nicolas Cage, who will remind some viewers of the 1988 “Vampire’s Kiss.”)

The insect-consuming, servile Renfield always gets the short end of the stick. That’s why it’s so much fun to see the Count take a back seat to his servant, who – in a contemporary setting – realizes he’s enabling his “employer.”

Nicholaus Holt, fresh off “The Menu” ensemble, is Renfield. Through a support group that meets regularly, Renfield begins to find himself, and to realize that his “boss” is one of those narcissist types. Renfield realizes he’s co-dependent, and decides he’s finally going to stand up for himself.

Meanwhile, a beleaguered New Orleans police officer (the wonderful Awkwafina) finds herself in a jam, only to have Renfield help her out. She is smitten with his kindness and he is astonished at how good it is to feel like a hero, which he truly has become.

All kinds of situations arise that thwart the officer’s investigation and Renfield’s good intentions.

Please do not go into this thinking it’s a “PG-13” kind of vampire movie. Limbs roll. Blood pours. Yes, it’s a comedy, but it’s a visceral one.

Cage is an absolute hoot as the angry, callous Dracula. He’s so good I almost wish he had been in a couple more of the scenes.

Still, this is Renfield’s film, so it’s important that the story focuses on the development of Renfield’s character. I love the scenes that show Renfield in a colorful sweater and in an apartment that’s a far cry from his normally ghoulish environment.

It’s offbeat, enjoyable, and strangely charming … just like the title character.

3 stars

Running time: 93 minutes.

Rated: R for foul language, violence, and extreme gore.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.