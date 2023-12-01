If you seek peaceable environments and easily embraced characters in your entertainment, then this isn’t the movie for you.

But if you appreciate devious characters and sinister turns of events, then you’ll appreciate this grownups-only, menacing tale.

‘Saltburn’ (IMDb)

“Saltburn,” the latest from Oscar-winning writer/director Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) has some gut-wrenching, eye-boggling scenes that are not for the easily offended.

Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan, “Dunkirk” and “The Banshees of Inisherin”) is the main character here. A student at Oxford, he awkwardly tries to make his way through every day, occasionally spending time with a student even more unpopular than he is.

One day he has an encounter with Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi, who stars as Elvis Presley In “Priscilla.”) Felix is handsome, entitled, and constantly surrounded by adoring men and women.

Little by little, Felix allows Oliver into his group, and eventually invites Oliver to the estate where he lives with his parents (Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike.)

While Oliver shares sad stories of his early years with Felix, he becomes used to the privilege that his host family enjoys. He’s obviously conflicted about how he feels about their lifestyle, but he becomes more and more enchanted with Felix himself while he becomes accustomed to luxury.

I love movies that at first appear to be something other than what they really are, and that’s what “Saltburn” is. I sat up and gasped twice while the plot continued to develop with outrageous scenes that remain believable because of the characters that carry them out. The ensemble is pitch-perfect.

One more warning is appropriate here: Some audiences will turn away from this in disgust. The goings-on are not meant to exploit; rather, they are windows that reveal more dimensions of the characters.

Visit “Saltburn” for a memorable, but far from comfortable, outing.

Rated: R for violence, sexual situations, foul language and other adult material.

4 stars

In theaters.

Running time: Two hours and 11 minutes.

