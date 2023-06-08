“The Boogeyman” is a solid take on one of my favorite Stephen King stories.

The screenwriters are Bettendorf’s Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place” and “Haunt”) and Mark Heyman (“Black Swan.”)

Who hasn’t grown up with the idea of the boogeyman, that horrible thing under the bed that scares so many children into cowering under the covers?

This story focuses on two unseen threats: The possibility of a monster, and trauma that’s a monster in and of itself.

Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair play , sisters Sadie and Sawyer, two girls who are mourning the recent loss of their mother. Their father, Will (Chris Messina, “Air”) is a psychiatrist who throws himself into his work to try to forget his wife’s death.

A tense, frightened man shows up in Will’s office to discuss how his children died. They were murdered, the man claims, when they were left alone in their bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Sophie, a teenager, suffers both at home and at school, because her mother’s death continues to haunt her. We watch as some of her “friends” taunt her.

Sophie wants to stay strong for her little sister, and begins to suspect something else may be bothering the family … something they never imagined existed.

The movie has a lot of jump scares, but it doesn’t rely solely on these for its creepiness. It builds a sense of dread, helped along with great performances by the entire cast, especially the two girls.

I always enjoy movies with ensembles that don’t include performers we don’t always see. This isn’t a “star vehicle” – rather, it’s a well-told, capably performed tale.

The film will appeal to both King aficionados and those unfamiliar with his work.

Go ahead. Meet “The Boogeyman” and have yourself a few shudders.

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and terrifying images.

Running time: One hour and 38 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.