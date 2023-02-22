It’s more of a movie about people of faith than it is a typical faith-based film, and that works in its favor.

Some older viewers, just as I did, are bound to remember the era depicted in “Jesus Revolution,” a true story about a movement during the 1970s and some of the leaders involved.

I like the way it opens with a scene of people gathered by the ocean and a pastor baptizing them – what better to call to mind a familiar Christian reference? Pastors Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) and Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) lead the event at Pirate’s Cove Beach in Newport Beach, California.

The story then continues in flashback, before the two pastors meet.

At first, the central figure is Greg Laurie, played by Joel Courtney, a young man who is adrift from his alcoholic mother. He attends military school, but his heart isn’t in it.

One day at a rally he meets a girl named Cathe, who encourages Greg to come to church.

Frisbee, a street pastor, coaxes Smith into opening his church to young people burned out from drugs and who seek direction.

As Greg is drawn more toward Cathe, he also is drawn more toward the church. He leaves school and his mother’s home and ends up in a communal life.

There is turbulence throughout Greg’s decision making. Cathe’s father doesn’t want his daughter to be around him. He fails at his first ministry attempt. He questions his newfound faith.

It may sound odd to say this about a film called “Jesus Revolution,” but this movie never is preachy, and that’s another reason it works. Of course there are Biblical references and themes, but they’re all part of this true history of an era in time, with solid performances and believable dialogue.

You don’t need to have a walk of faith to enjoy watching how events unfold.

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for scenes of drug abuse and drinking.

Running time: Two hours.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.