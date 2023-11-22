This time, the music plays a central character that makes this prequel all the more welcome.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” gives franchise fans a look at what happened long before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) became a revolutionary.

Tom Blyth (“Billy the Kid”) stars as Coriolanus Snow, who wants to make a make on the world. This lets us see first-hand how Snow turned from someone who genuinely wanted to help others to the cruel man we met in the first “Hunger Games” films. (You may remember Donald Sutherland portrays this character in the earlier films.)

Coriolanus’s family includes his cousin Tigris and his grandma’am, played by Fionnula Flanagan.

We see Coriolanus as a charming, sincere young man who wants to mentor the beautiful Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story,”) for whom he serves as a mentor.

As the televised “Hunger Games” participants are introduced, Lucy engages viewers with her good looks, her lovely dress, her temperament, and her gorgeous voice. Coriolanus and Lucy are drawn toward each other instantly, so the romantic tension builds as the story line progresses.

Viola Davis is on hand as scientist Dr. Volumnia Gaul, who coaches Coriolanus into the man who will become President Snow. Jason Schwartzman is perfectly cast as the younger Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman (played by Stanley Tucci in earlier films,) host of the televised games.

Not surprisingly, Peter Dinklage steals every scene he’s in.

As prequels should, this film helps viewers better understand why Coriolanus becomes obsessed with Katniss, and how the first world viewers enjoyed in the original “Hunger Games” came to be.

The acting is solid all the way around, but it’s Zegler who lights up the screen, especially when she delivers some memorable tunes.

“Hunger Games” fans may want another helping after this.

3 stars

Rated PG-13 for violence and adult themes.

Running time: Two hours and 37 minutes.

