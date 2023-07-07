Who would think that a five-year-old movie would give Indiana Jones a run for his money on the big screen?

“The Sound of Freedom” is an Angel Studios film. The studio uses crowdfunding for its productions – you’ll see the names of hundreds of supporters as the credits roll and star Jim Caviezel talks at the end of the show.

In Alejandro Monteverde’s drama/action movie, Caviezel stars as Tim Ballard, a real-life anti-human-trafficking activist.

We meet Ballard as a veteran law-enforcement officer who, although he has arrested many criminals who prey on children, usually doesn’t rescue their victims.

Meanwhile, we see a ruse intended to procure children for a trafficking operation. Even though this is rated PG-13 – it would have been even more unsettling with an “R” rating – it’s blood-curdling when we see a group of hopeful children who eventually are trapped and sold.

Their procurer claims to be a talent scout who helps prepare children to be entertainers. Ballard becomes determined to track down the “talent scout” and the other traffickers and rescue a certain girl from their clutches.

To tell you much more wouldn’t be fair.

This is a faith-based film with an edge. It also will appeal to audiences who do not have a walk of faith. The performances are wonderful, the script is well-written and the pace is swift. Especially noteworthy is a top-notch performance by Bill Camp (“Joker,”) whose character connects Ballard even more closely with the people who traffic in children.

To learn more about the real Tim Ballard and the organization he founded, visit here.

During the credits, Caviezel speaks as himself directly to the audience and asks that people buy tickets for others to see the movie with the use of a QR code that appears onscreen. To redeem free tickets to “Sound of Freedom,” visit here.

Then prepare for a disturbing story that ends with a message of hope.

Rated: PG-13 for 13 for scenes involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, and some drug references.

Running time: Two hours and 15 minutes.

