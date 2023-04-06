Nostalgic viewers and current players will get a charge out of “Super Mario Bros.,” the long-awaited movie version (most people have forgotten the 1993 film, apparently) based on one of the most popular video games of all time.

The eye-popping look of the movie makes it engaging. It’s the lack of story line or character depth that will disappoint fans of such fare, especially compared to the likes of the far more clever “The Lego Movie.”

Several generations have played this game, which had its origins in the 1980s, and its multiple spinoffs. The idea is that one player controls Mario, and the other controls his brother, Luigi.

The siblings must get through the Mushroom Kingdom to stand against the forces of the monstrous Bowser and save the Princess.

Mario can gather super powers and lose them by various means along the way.

the movie opens in Brooklyn, where plumbers Mario (voice of Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) have just launched a commercial to get their plumbing business started. There are a lot of nods to the game in the early scenes, especially one with the brothers racing through the city.

The brothers end up traveling through a series of pipes that transport them to the Mushroom Kingdom, where the mean Bowser (Jack Black) is on the rampage. He has found the Super Star that will help him with his attack on Princess peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her kingdom, including Toad (Keegan Michael Key.)

Mario tries to make his way to the princess while Luigi ends up a prisoner for a good part of the movie.

The princess isn’t sure she should team up with Mario, and puts him through tests to determine whether he’s good enough for the journey.

The idea, of course, is for fans to embrace the familiar characters and game environments. I especially liked the “Super Mario Kart” sequence and the appearance of the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The voice actor who seems to be having the most fun, and is the most recognizable, is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Is it a bad movie? Not at all. But it’s not a great one, either, and it’s obvious more thought was put into the look of the film than its substance. It’s another vibrant, loud movie, set to a background of classic rock songs, that’s fairly typical for “family fare.”

I’m sure Mario and Luigi have many lives left, and that this is only the beginning of a new franchise – hopefully, one that has more wit in its sequels.

2 stars

Running time: One hour and 32 minutes.

Rated: PG.

