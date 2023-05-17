It just goes to show you: You don’t need a bloated running time, a big brand name or mind-blowing visuals to make a good animated movie.

“Rally Road Racers” is the kind of film we need more of, with its memorable characters, themes about compassion and friendships, and lots of action. That’s not to mention a great soundtrack that includes the likes of “Ballroom Blitz,” which will appeal to grandparents who have taken grandchildren to this fast-paced film.

Little Zhi (voice of Jimmy O. Yang) is a slow loris (this is a real animal found in Southeast Asia) with a need for speed even as a tyke.

When he gets older, he begins to race cars, and is challenged by a toad named Archie Vainglorious (voice of John Cleese) who is a longtime rally champion. Because Archie owns the deed to the village where Zhi lives, Zhi makes a bet: If he can beat Archie in the Silk Road Rally – a four-day race across China – Archie must leave the village, which he wants to tear down, unscathed. If Zhi loses, he’ll go to work for Archie.

He also meets a young slow loris named Shelby (car aficionados will appreciate this) and a tentative romance begins.

Zhi has a mentor in Gnash (JK Simmons), a goat who is a retired racing champion.

I like the way the movie emphasizes the importance of doing the right thing.

Also, there’s a lot of enjoyable character development – much more than you’ll see in a lesser script – and throughout we understand what motivates the characters. Also enjoyable are lessons about the animal kingdom. We not only become acquainted with the loris, but we also discover that male seahorses are the ones who carry and give birth to young (several comical scenes focus on this.)

Older viewers will love the tunes. My favorite scene is a takeoff on the instantly recognizable A-ha video for “Take On Me” from 1985 (you may remember it involves racing.)

This is a fun movie that has heart, meaning, action and fun tunes. It’s worth speeding out to see it on the big screen before it leaves theaters.

3 stars

Running time: One hour and 33 minutes.

Rated: PG for mild violence and mean characters.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.