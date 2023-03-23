It was nominated for an Oscar – and this is quite a feat in a year that brimmed with wonderful documentaries.

The 2022 “All that Breathes” is director Shaunak Sen’s story about two brothers with a lovely, frustrating, almost-spiritual devotion to saving birds in Delhi, where they live.

Our introduction to Delhi includes a night scene of garbage, with various creatures – including rats and dogs – living in and around it.

In the city full of pollution and political upheaval, the sky remains full of black kites – beautiful raptors that help keep the ecosystem in balance. The birds’ overall appearance is similar to a hark or eagle, but their flight is especially graceful – the kites people fly get their name from the flight of this bird.

Brothers Saud and Nadeem rescued a kite when they were in their teens, and now have created a refuge devoted to protecting and rehabilitating the birds. They thereby protect the environment, because the kites eat vermin and garbage from the teeming landfills.

Their makeshift avian infirmary is quite a sight to see – it’s also a location where soap dispensers are assembled. All sizes and shapes of kites roost in this safe haven, where a lone owl quizzically peers at the brothers while political unrest, pollutants and unforgiving weather simmer just outside. “Delhi is a gaping wound,” says Saud.

The brothers’ shared love for the kites is at the core of this artistic, spiritual film. My favorite scene involves the rescue of a single kite from a riverbank, with the rescuers braving a dangerous situation to save it.

The movie is sometimes sad – not all of the birds survive – but it is never grim. It’s a beautiful film about birds that deserve to be rescued and brothers who deserve to be acknowledge for their devotion to save them.

4 stars

Running time: 97 minutes.

Streaming on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer here, and read a New York Times article about the rescue here.