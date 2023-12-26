Families will want to take wing with “Migration.”

This mostly gentle animated adventure is aimed at the same families who enjoy the Illumination characters such as the Minions (in fact, it opens with a short that stars a familiar Minion on the moon.)

A family of ducks lives at a New England pond. The flock includes mom Pam (Elizabeth Banks,) dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani,) their teenage son Dax (Casper Jennings,) daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) and Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito.)

Another family of ducks lands on the pond on its way to Jamaica, and talks the mallards into taking off with them to see the Caribbean.

The less-well-traveled mallards become lost, and end up in bustling New York City, where they make the acquaintance of a streetwise pigeon (Awkwafina,) who knows a parrot from Jamaica.

The parrot (Keegan-Michael Key) offers to help them find their way to tropical paradise if the other birds will help him out of his cage, where he is kept by a chef a Manhattan restaurant.

The mallards make an enemy – and one with a very sharp knife to boot – and they must think quickly to free the parrot and make their way.

There’s a lot of goofy humor, some entertaining action as the birds are threatened by the chef and as they encounter new environments, and there’s a theme about striking a balance between being fearful of new destinations and taking off without planning ahead.

The story isn’t particularly complex, but it’s a lot of fun to watch. And because it doesn’t feel padded to make it longer, it’s a perfect length for the colorful characters to hold the attention of some of the smaller viewers.

Why not take your own little flock to see this?

3 stars

Rated: PG for moments of peril.

Running time: One hour and 23 minutes.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.