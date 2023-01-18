If you want an excuse to try out D-BOX seats, take this “Plane.”

This solid testosterone-driven action fest is almost like a theme park ride with the help of D-BOX, a motion-activated experience that puts you in the middle of the goings-on. In this case, the plane crash is the ultimate moment, because you almost can feel the plane lurching through the jungle as the seat tosses you about.

“Plane” poster

It’s great fun, but then the movie probably would be fun without the extra. Here’s why:

The suspense buildup makes for an enjoyable thrill ride once the plane has issues. First, we listen to passengers’ conversation, crew chatter, and the small talk between the pilots on what seems to be an ordinary flight. Gerard Butler plays Brodie Torrance, a veteran pilot for Trailblazer Airways, who needs to get this plane aloft, then landed, on a New Year’s Eve flight with few people aboard. After that, he will get to see his daughter … or so he thinks.

Among the passengers is an accused murderer (Mike Colter, the series “Evil.”) That adds to the tension when the plane ends up in a terrible storm that forces a crash landing on a remote island near the Philippines.

A warlord in the area learns about the plane’s existence, and he takes the passengers hostage, killing some along the way.

There’s a great subplot about the corporate executives who argue about the best way to handle the crisis. And there are some enjoyable moments of uncertainty when we’re not sure what Colter’s up to, or even where he is.

While the bodies pile up, director Jean-François Richet (the 2005 “Assault on Precinct 13”) doesn’t hold back violent sequences. This is the kind of gritty, raw movie in which Sylvester Stallone might have starred a few years back.

The pace is always fast and engaging, and the film never overstays its welcome at an hour and 47 minutes.

Climb aboard for a fun grownup adventure.

3 stars

Rated: R for foul language and violence.

Running time: One hour and 47 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.