A phenomenon is creating a phenomenon.

Taylor Swift’s new concert movies is drawing crowds to movie theaters to see “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which was filmed earlier this year in the SoFI stadium in Inglewood, California.

At the age of 33, Swift has created enough musical history that she’s easily able to accommodate more than 2 ½ hours with tunes from each of her eras. You’ll hear it all here, from her folk-tinged numbers to her acoustic work and extravagant dance hits.

Adding to this experience is action-packed choreography, a top-notch band and backup singers, and jaw-dropping visuals, from an incredible slithering snake to the cabin from her “Folklore” album.

That catsuit! The boots! And that mossy piano!

And the costumes … oh, the costumes. Swift, truly an athlete, glitters and whirls amid sequins, ruffles all kinds of other glamor.

Let’s face it. I’m among the millions of fans who will see this film knowing full well I will never be able to see Swift at a live performance. This was almost better than being an audience.

Director Sam Wrench has helmed lots of other music productions. He’s right there beside Swift most of the time, so the view is better than a front-row seat. Occasionally he takes the camera far enough away so that you can get an eyeful of the lights and staging and then brings Swift right back to the center.

My personal favorite is “Shake It Off,” and you’ll hear a rousing rendition of that. You’ll also hear “Red,” “Midnights” and “Bad Blood,” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” among so many others.

Then, of course, there is Swift herself, who seems to be having as good a time as her adoring fans, some of whom are shown weeping with joy.

This ranks right up there with “Stop Making Sense,” “Summer of Soul” and other major concert films. It’s an instant classic with appeal that stretches far beyond Swift’s core fan base.

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and sexual talk.

4 stars

Running time: Two hours and 48 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and the Blue Grass Drive-In.

