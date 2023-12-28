The new musical “The Color Purple” sound as good as it looks. And it contains all the notes of despair, hope and joy as do Alice Walker’s book and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of it.

The story also was adapted into a hit stage musical.

Its central character is Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as a young woman and Fantasia Barrino as the older character.) Celie and her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) are as close as they can be when their abusive father isn’t at home.

The teenage Celie is pregnant for the second time. She has her baby, but her father – as he did with her first child – takes the child away and orders her to marry the equally abusive Mister (Colman Domingo.)

Finally, Nettie runs away, which leaves Celie alone with her hellish life with Mister, who has no feelings for his wife.

He is in love with Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson, in one of her best roles,) a singer who travels from town to town.

He goes so far as to bring Shug to stay in his home, where Celie is ordered to wait on her. But Shug becomes a friend to Celie, and gives her hope that her children still may be alive.

One of the stand-outs is Danielle Brooks as the strong-willed Sofia.

The songs are absolutely stunning, as is the choreography. My favorite is “Hell No!,” a song about female strength and empowerment. It’s among several songs that a show-stoppers in the truest sense of the word. I like that the film includes “Miss Celie’s Bues (Sister)” from the Spielberg movie.

It’s a crowd-pleaser and a spirit uplifter that may leave you wanting to burst into song.

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG-13 for sexual situations, violence and themes about incest.

Running time: Two hours and 20 minutes.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.