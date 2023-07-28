Oh, Hulu, how smart are you?

People who never played with a doll in their lives have made the “Barbie” movie a current box office hit.

Now is the perfect time to present the 2018 documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie” for those who just can’t enough of Barbie. And that, apparently, is millions of people.

This is a serious documentary for so many reasons. My favorite segments include Ruth Handler, who appears in a fictionalized version in the new blockbuster “Barbie” movie.

The real Handler (now deceased) appears here to discuss how she brought the idea of a fashion doll to the United States from Germany, where the “Bild Lilli” doll was launched in 1955. It was based on a magazine cartoon character who was a shrewd kind of gold-digger.

In Germany, the doll was sold mostly to men in tobacco shops and bars.

Handler, one of the founders of Mattel, brought home a few of the dolls from Europe. And the first Barbie – Handler’s daughter was named Barbara – debuted in 1959. You’ll see how the doll first was manufactured and introduced.

After some years, Barbie became controversial. Does she really represent women? Does she inspire inferiority complexes in little girls? We watch the development of Barbie updates, and how they were received.

I was pre-kindergarten age when I had my first Barbie, and I saw her as a career woman. Other girls don’t have the same fond memories I do.

The film gives the audience a lot of food for thought. Much like the “Barbie” feature film, it’s interesting whether you are a “Barbie” fan. Regardless of your politics, it’s fascinating to see how the iconic toy took its place in the world.

Barbie often is referred to as the world’s most recognizable toy. When you see this movie, you’ll understand just how ubiquitous, and complex, “Barbie” really is.

3 stars

Streaming on Hulu.

Unrated.

Running time: One hour and 31 minutes.

Watch the trailer here.