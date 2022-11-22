It’s about the solid reporting that brought down a powerful Hollywood producer and the journalists whose work helped fuel the #MeToo movement.

“She Said” is a well-told true story about allegations against former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who now is serving time in prison after dozens of women made allegations of sexual harassment and rape against him.

Two journalists, Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan, “The Big Sick”) and the courageous women who shared their stories with them are the core of the story. We never see the face of the actor who portrays Weinstein, but Weinstein’s mostly unseen presence looms in nearly every scene.

It’s the same kind of movie as “Spotlight” and “All the President’s Men,” in that it tells the story of enterprising, determined journalists who begin to uncover terrible stories about an influential man. The film is based on the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” written by the two New York Times journalists.

Director Maria Schrader lets us get to know Twohey and Kantor not only at work but also at home, where their families are affected by the strain of what the reporters want to accomplish and the hours of research and interviews that pull them away.

We don’t see the assaults happen, but we do hear cringe-worthy descriptions of them. We also hear one recorded real-life conversation between Weinstein and a woman as he tries to talk into his hotel room.

Actress Ashley Judd was one of Weinstein’s accusers, and it’s great to see her play herself here.

I have been a journalist for decades, and I will vouch for the authenticity of the behind-the-scenes sequences.

This is cinematic solid reporting.

3 stars

Rated: R for foul language and themes about sexual assault.

Running time: 128 minutes.

