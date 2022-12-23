Passion. Science. Determination. Tragedy.

The extraordinary documentary “Fire of Love” is full of these themes in a film that’s almost too interesting to be true.

Its focus is a husband-and-wife team of French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft. (Volcanologists are scientist who study volcanoes.)

These two were as in love with volcanoes as they were with each other. Their passion to understand the activity of volcanoes is as engaging as their affection for each other.

The couple traveled all over the world to explore volcanoes. Director Sara Dose uses some of the footage they took of lava and eruptions to show us their determination and the environments where they made their discoveries.

Narrator Miranda July, who co-wrote the script, gives life to the “silent movies” of the Kraffts, who are shown falling in love in their early years to the music of Brian Eno’s “The Big Ship.” I couldn’t get enough of the two simply being with each other.

The dedicated Kraffts made it their business to warn various communities about the dangers of volcanoes and how to avoid calamity.

The images the Kraffts captured themselves are stunning. It’s amazing to see them in these scenes that almost feel like science-fiction landscapes – especially one in which we see the couple dance in surroundings most people would consider terrifying.

What we see, of course, is a sort of film within a film, because the Kraffts were documentarians themselves.

With its intriguing music, poetic narration and engaging images – some, like a scene of Maurice Krafft frying an egg on the hot ground, are comical – this transcends what audiences generally consider documentaries to be.

These scientists are inspirations, and so is the film. It’s meaningful, memorable, and one of the finest movies of the year.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 38 minutes.

Rated: PG.

Streaming on Disney+.

Watch the trailer here.