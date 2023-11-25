This time, I let the audience do a smidgen of my work for me – not that I asked them ahead of time.

I saw a morning screening of “Wish” on Friday. Very few seats were left in the auditorium.

At the end of the movie, the audience of all ages burst into applause.

What does that tell you? That they – just as I did – appreciated the themes of celebrating 100 years of Disney and to hold on to your wishes – they might just come true.

At the beginning of Disney films, you’ll hear a snippet of “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which was featured in the 1940 “Pinocchio.” It became the first Disney song to win an Oscar.

You’ll hear all about wishes and stars again in this story set in the land of Rosas, where King Magnifico (Chris Pine,) a sorcerer, takes each resident’s wish and keeps it in storage.

Asha (Ariana DeBose) applies to be an apprentice to the king, who thinks he’s doing his subjects a favor by removing what they long for, because they forget their dreams as soon as they share them with their ruler.

Asha has seen the wishes that the king has stored away, and she wants to return them to the people. An adorable little Wishing Star comes down from the heavens to give her some help.

This is a pretty film, fast-paced in the hands of directors Chris Buck (“Frozen”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn.

The songs are remarkable, with “This is the Thanks I Get?” among the showstoppers. Valentino (Alan Tudyk,), Asha’s cute goat sidekick, always is on hand with comic relief when things get intense.

The plot serves as a way to string together references to earlier Disney movies, from “Bambi” (whose title character makes a brief appearance) to “Strange World,” with some of them – constellation-like – sprinkled through the credits.

It’s not as memorable or as deep as some of the Disney tales that came before it. But it’s fun, and with its brief running time, might leave you wishing for more.

3 stars

Rated: PG for scary situations.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.