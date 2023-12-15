It’s more of a musical than it is an origins story, but for those who love this character that sprang to life in the pages of a book decades ago, that will be just fine.

The brilliant Roald Dahl’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” came out in 1964.

‘Wonka’ (IMDb)

The first movie, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” based on the book, came out in 1971, with Gene Wilder as the star. It, too, was a musical, and two of the songs – “Oompa Loompa” and “Pure Imagination” are part of the new “Wonka” soundtrack, too.

Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka in the 2005 film version.

This time around, the character of Wily Wonka is played by the always-enjoyable Timothée Chalamet, who is an orphan making his way alone through the world. Abandoning his job as a cook on a ship, he arrives in a port where he plans to make a living with his exquisite chocolates, which often contain more than a bit of magic in them.

He ends up in a “boarding house” where the residents really are kept as a slave-labor workforce. Wonka, who cannot read, has signed on to a life of drudgery.

He makes a friend, and plans to escape, with a fellow “resident” named Noodle (Calah Lane.) Willy begins to make enemies as the story progresses. Who knew there was such a thing as a Chocolate Cartel?

Then Wonka makes the acquaintance of a thief who turns out to be an Oompa Loompa (Hugh Grant, adding dry humor to the goings-on) who has reasons for his crimes.

I especially loved the look of the city and the delightful choreography that takes place there.

The film arrives just in time for a family outing that will appeal to all ages with its comical characters, colorful sets and engaging music.

And guess what you’ll crave afterward?

3 stars

Rated: PG for some adult themes.

Running time: Just a few minutes shy of two hours.

At The Last Picture House and Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.