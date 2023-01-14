The QC Environmental Film Series, presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh, the Sierra Club Eagle Group and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, will be held Jan. 22-March 5 at multiple locations.

To watch the trailers, find more information, and buy tickets, visit riveraction.org/filmseries. Admission is $5 and a season pass is $20. A film crew sponsorship of $50 comes with a season pass and supports the mission of the series.

“The Seeds of Vandana Shiva,” 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. One hour and 25 minutes. Hosted by QC Environmental Film Series Committee.

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. 53 minutes. One hour and 31 minutes. Hosted by St. Ambrose Green Life.

“Youth Unstoppable,” 2 p.m. Feb. 5, North High School Auditorium, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport. One hour and 31 minutes. Hosted by North High School Green Team.

“The Ground Between Us,” 2 p.m. Feb. 12, Olin Center Auditorium, Augustana College, 820 38th St., Rock Island. One hour and 24 minutes. Hosted by the Augustana College Student Sierra Club.

“Black Ice,” 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 45 minutes. Hosted by Black Hawk College Clean Sphere.

“Dead Sea Guardians,” 2 p.m. March 5, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. One hour and 15 minutes. Hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

