Iowa Film Critics Association announces picks for best movies of 2021

Judi Dench, from left, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds appear in a scene from “Belfast.” (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)

“Belfast” has been chosen as the best film of 2021 by the Iowa Film Critics Association (IFCA).

The group chose Jane Campion as best director for “The Power of the Dog.” Lady Gaga was chosen best actress for her work in “House of Gucci,” and Andrew Garfield was chosen best actor for “Tick Tick … Boom.”

The IFCA was formed in 2003 and its membership includes film reviewers for various print and broadcast media in Iowa. Linda Cook, of WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, is a longtime member.

Here are the IFCA winners for 2021:

Film

“Belfast” – Runners up: “Dune” and “Power of the Dog”

Animated Film

“Encanto” – Runners up: “Flee” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Documentary

“Summer of Soul” – Runners up: “Flee” and “The Rescue”

Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – Runners up: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast,” and Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Actor

Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick … Boom” – Runners up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog,” and Will Smith, “King Richard”

Actress

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” – Runners up: Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter,” and Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”



Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” -Runners up: Jamie Dornan, “Belfast,” and Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” – Runners up: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story,” and Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Song

“Guns Go Bang,” “The Harder They Fall” – Runners up: “Down to Joy,” “Belfast,” and “No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”

Score

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” – Runners up: Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch,” and Hans Zimmer, “Dune”