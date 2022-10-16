The Gordon Ney Jewish Film Series 2022 will feature three Holocaust films in conjunction with the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today project, at the Figge Art Museum Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Sunday, October 23, 4 pm: Babi Yar. Context

Sunday, November 13, 4 pm: Reckonings – The First Reparations

Sunday, November 20, 4 pm: Valiant Hearts

Admission: Adults – $7; seniors (60+) and military – $6; students – free.

All the movies have won multiple awards. “Babi Yar” and “Reckoning” have adult content, but “Valiant Hearts” is for all ages. For more information, call the Jewish Federation at 309-793-1300, or email aross@jfqc.org.

The annual Gordon Ney Jewish Film Series, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites, is named after longtime Federation member Gordon Ney.

“Babi Yar.” On Sept. 29-30, 1941, Sonderkommando 4a of the Einsatzgruppe C, assisted by two battalions of the Police Regiment South and Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, and without any resistance from the local population, shot dead 33,771 Jews in the Babi Yar ravine northwest of Kyiv. The film reconstructs the historical context of this tragedy through archive footage documenting the German occupation of Ukraine and the subsequent decade. When memory turns into oblivion, when the past overshadows the future, it is the voice of cinema that articulates the truth. 121 minutes, with English subtitles.

“Reckonings: The First Reparations.” Director Roberta Grossman recounts the untold story behind the Luxembourg Agreements of 1952 that paved the way for compensation to Holocaust survivors. Under the threat of violence, German and Jewish leaders met in a hidden castle near the Hague to secure an acknowledgment of the genocide and advance the reparations proposal as the first step toward healing. 84 minutes, with English subtitles.

“Valiant Hearts.” A gripping true tale of survival against all odds, Valiant Hearts tells the story of six Jewish children in 1942 who were hidden by the Resistance in the Château de Chambord, along with priceless artworks from the Louvre Museum. There they are aided by Rose, a conservator at Paris’s Jeu de Paume Museum and a member of the resistance, who is documenting the theft of artworks by Nazi officers. Through tears and laughter, the children grapple with unimaginable circumstances while learning about friendship, solidarity, and doing what’s right. 92 minutes, with English subtitles.