Apparently, Marvel has decided viewers must study before they can attend a “Dr. Strange” movie.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is, first of all, filled to the brim with computer-generated imagery. It’s not so much a multiverse as a CGI-verse, engaging to those who come for the eye candy but disappointing to those of us who seek character development.

Second, it’s a Sam Raimi movie, and goes full-tilt into Raimi zombie mode. (Admittedly, that does give those acquainted with Raimi films a final, worthwhile chuckle in the brief after-credits scene.)

Did you watch “WandaVision?” No? Then you will be scratching your head or frantically doing web searches after the movie to fill in the blanks.

At the beginning, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumbatch) rescues a girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and his friend Wong (Benedict Wong,) The Supreme Sorcerer, helps out.

Dr. Strange pays a visit to Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and suddenly the multiverse in the subject of much dialogue. We see various Dr. Stranges in various universes – there is one really, really cool scene in which he travels with America through various universes.

You’ll also see cameos of well-known MCU characters, but it wouldn’t be fair to tell you who they are.

The message is this Any character from any multiverse can appear at any time.

Raimi is a deft director. Recognized for his horror movies, he brings an interesting horror element to this one.

My favorite moment involves flaming musical notes being thrown about to a Danny Elfman score.

But the magic isn’t there this time. I loved the first “Dr. Strange,” with its memorable characters, relationships and even the development of powers. This one is OK but it is indeed madness: over-the-top with characters and story arcs crammed in, all detracting from the title character.

I wish it had been a little more Strange without the need for homework.

2 stars

Running time: Two hours and six minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence.

